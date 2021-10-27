Punxsutawney High School celebrates Red Ribbon Week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Like many schools across the country, the Punxsutawney Area High School is celebrating national Red Ribbon Week this week, with students pledging to be drug-free. Unique to the celebration this year, however, the school has also teamed up with the Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission for a red ribbon tailgate on Thursday evening to raise funds for the CJDAC and Make a Wish Foundation.

Starting at 5 pm at the high school football field entrance, the tailgate will feature local law enforcement, teachers, and representatives from the CJDAC, who will speak to community members, parents, and students in attendance to educate them on drug and alcohol awareness.

The red ribbon tailgate event is free and open to the public. Following the tailgate, the school will hold its powderpuff football game. The cost for entry is $5 admission, and all proceeds from those tickets will go to the CJDACand make a wish.

“Whether we’ve had students experience it firsthand or just as observers, this is an opportunity for them to know that there are resources out there for them, and there are people in the school who care and want the best for them,” said Lauren McLaughlin, the assistant principal at Punxsutawney Area High School.