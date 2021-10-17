PumpkinFest successful despite the rainy weather

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- After taking a year off due to the pandemic, PumpkinFest returned to the booths in Hollidaysburg, on Saturday in full gear.

Despite the rain and wind coming sporadically throughout the day, many folks gathered along Alleghany Street to try multiple foods and see all the local crafters and what they’re selling.

This year marked the 15th anniversary of the festival. Director of Community Relations and Events Melanie Ramsey said that the power of social media encouraged more folks to come out and join the festival.

“The weather was against us, it definitely was, but social media seemed to save the day,” Ramsey said. “Every time we did, some people came out and said, oh my gosh, there are a whole lot of people out here. I’m going to join them here.”

Ramsey said this features a lot of variety within the vendors, including churches, food vendors, crafters, scouts, and first responders. Kids also got the chance to play with bubbles and paint pumpkins.

Ramsey said the turnout was well despite the weather inconvenience. She hopes to have a greater variety when they hold PumpkinFest again next year.