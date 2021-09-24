Pumpkin Festival at Mitchell Farms in Altoona underway for fall family fun

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Now that fall is here, Mitchell Farms kicks off their Pumpkin Festival today, and the event will continue every weekend from now until the end of October.

Mitchell Farms is family-owned and operated, and they’re ready to welcome fall-goers with their pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides and barrel train, according to their Facebook.

It doesn’t end there. They will also have activities such as tetherball, pumpkin bowling, straw maze, corn launcher and cornhole.

They’re open Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Admission is $10, and kids 3 and under may enter for free.

Groups and field trips are welcome, though reservations are required.

For more information, head to their website.