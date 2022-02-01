Pump and Run: Police search for gas thief in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone keeps pumping gas and leaving without paying and State Police are looking for answers.

The suspect was reportedly driving a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck when he pulled into the Bigler Minit Mart on Woodland Bigler Highway in Woodland on two different occasions in January. Both times, they pumped gas into their truck and then drove off without paying.

State police report it happened on Jan. 9 and then again on Jan. 15 at around 7 a.m. both times.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800.