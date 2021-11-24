Public welcomed to honor fallen correctional officer Rhonda Russell at memorial service

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The public is welcome to attend the memorial service of fallen Blair County Prison Correctional Officer Rhonda J. Russell Monday, Nov. 29, at the Blair County Convention Center.

The memorial service will take place at the convention center, One Convention Center Blvd., at 11 a.m., however, Convention Center Blvd will be closed to through traffic for the service. Those wishing to attend can park in the AMC CLASSIC 12 parking lot at 234 Convention Center Drive.

Busses will run from the AMC parking lot to the convention center beginning at 9:45 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. All attendees should be seated in the convention center no later than 10:30 a.m. Busses will then take everyone back over to the AMC parking lot after the processional is en route to the private interment service.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Central PA Humane Society and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Central Pa Humane Society

1837 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd.

Altoona, Pa. 16602

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

47-year-old Correctional Officer Rhonda Russell was fatally shot on Nov. 17 by an Altoona police officer who was attempting to save her from an inmate that was struggling with her over her firearm. Russell is survived by three children and a fiancée.