Public viewing for state trooper

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A public funeral is scheduled to be held for a local state trooper that passed away earlier this week.

Trooper Monty Mitchell suffered a medical emergency while on duty at the DuBois state police barracks this past Monday. He joined the U.S Army at the age of 17 before joining the state police in 2007.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects to the fallen officer can attend a public viewing between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday in the DuBois Area High School auditorium.

A funeral service will follow at 4:30. For those who can’t attend, you can also find a stream of the service online through the DuBois Area School District’s YouTube page.