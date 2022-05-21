CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers along with the Blue Mass Committee are inviting all public safety personnel to attend the 2022 Clearfield County Blue Mass.

The Blue Mass celebrates law enforcement officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, and EMS personnel across the U.S. in Catholic Churches. The color blue signifies the blue-colored uniforms that first personnel in public services wear.

At noon on Sunday at St. Catherine of Siena Church located at 118 S State Street in DuBois, public safety personnel will be honored. Even though the celebration is taking place in a Catholic Church, it creates an opportunity for everyone of all faiths to gather together as a community to show gratitude for public service personnel, Sayers said in a press release.

All public safety personnel are invited to attend and are expected to dress formal or uniform is expected. The general public is also invited to attend the event.