Public invited to provide input on Riverwalk Trail in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority (CCCRA) is inviting the public to provide their feedback on plans to connect the Jim Mayer Riverwalk Trail in Hornerstown through downtown Johnstown and to the planned Inclined Plane Riverside Park.

The public input session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the Gazebo in Central Park in downtown Johnstown, according to a press release. They said people may stop by at any time during the program to look at displays of current plans, ask questions and offer suggestions to improve the plan.

It’s reported that CCCRA has contracted with H.F. Lenz Co., a local engineering firm, as well as Environmental Planning and Design, a Pittsburgh-based firm, to do detailed planning and engineering for the bicycle-pedestrian corridor, which is a high priority corridor emerging from the Johnstown Urban Connectivity Plan.

The State Department of Community and Economic Development’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program granted approximately $244,000 to the project, the release said. Johnstown and CCCRA have pledged the matching funding required for the project.

It’s reported H.F. Lenz Co. is currently working on detailed plans for bike-pedestrian linkage from Clinton Street to Hickory Street, a one-mile corridor where the Path of the Flood Trail and Iron to Arts corridor meets the Jim Mayer Trail and Sandyvale Memorial Gardens.

Most of the work will be on-street items such as share-the-road symbols and signage, directional signage, etc., according to the release.

There are two challenges in the plan, they said. One for a crossing of Bedford Street near Adams Street and a connection from the Hickory Street Bridge that keeps bike-ped traffic off the busy Napoleon-Franklin-Hickory Streets intersection.

The consulting team will coordinate the planning with the city, Army Corps of Engineers, PennDOT and other stakeholders where appropriate.

Engineering work is being done at the same time for connecting the Path of the Flood Trail through downtown under a contract with EADS Group. Both projects support the development of the local sections of the Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail.