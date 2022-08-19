CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Steven Snyder of Snyder & Co. Monuments in Tyrone has volunteered to lift and repair the some of the fallen headstones at the Bellefonte Union Cemetery.

On Saturday, August 20 at 8 a.m. those who like to attend and help should meet in the Old Section of the Union Cemetery. Snyder has family members that are buried in the Union Cemetery and says he has a passion to preserve historic cemeteries.

The public is invited to attend and help with the preservation of the headstones.

The cemetery has said that the headstones have fallen because of age, ground shifting, or being hit. However, there is a large number of possibilities that can cause a headstone to fall or break.

You can learn more about the cemetery on the Bellefonte Union Cemetery Website.