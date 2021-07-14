Public hearing to be held for casino at Nittany Mall

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) is holding a public input hearing about the proposed casino at the Nittany Mall on Aug. 16.
The hearing starts at 4 p.m. and “will provide a forum for individuals to voice their support or opposition to the proposed casino at the Nittany Mall and to permit those persons with an interest in the applicant’s proposal to learn more about the project,” according to the Gaming Control Board.
Anyone interested will be able to attend in person or view a live stream on the PGCB’s website. A page on their website will be made available July 21 where members of the community can choose to speak at the hearing in person or remotely. They will also be able to submit written testimony.
The proposed casino would offer 750 slot machines, 30 game tables and a sportsbook. They would also have a restaurant and entertainment facilities within the casino.
OTHER OPTIONS FOR SUBMITTING COMMENTS
Residents can also submit written comments through email, fax or mail.
Email: boardclerk@pa.gov
Fax: 717-265-7416
Mail: PA Gaming Control Board,
P.O. Box 69060
Harrisburg, PA 17106
Attention: Board Clerk
