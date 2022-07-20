BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public hearing Thursday, August 4, 2022, regarding M&G Realty.

The company hopes to construct a convenience store in Antis Township and the meeting will cover their application for a DEP individual National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.

The hearing will be held at the Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company, 2134 Old 6th Avenue Road, Altoona, PA 16601, beginning at 6:30 PM.

M&G Realty proposes to construct a Rutter’s convenience store with fuel dispensing on 19.25 acres at the northwest corner of the intersection of Pleasant Valley Boulevard and Sabbath Rest Road, Altoona, PA 16601. Stormwater discharges from the proposed project would be to an unnamed tributary to Sandy Run wetlands.

The permit application, draft individual permit, and fact sheet, are available for public review on the DEP Southcentral Regional Office’s webpage.

Individuals who wish to testify at the public hearing should register with John Repetz, community relations coordinator for DEP’s Southcentral Region, at 717-705-4904 or by email at jrepetz@pa.gov by 4:00 PM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Oral comments are limited to five minutes per person. Relinquishing of time to other speakers will be prohibited, and groups are asked to designate one speaker. Registration is not required simply to attend the hearing.