Public hearing held for proposed casino in the Nittany Mall

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board hosted a public hearing for the communities input on the proposed College Township Casino, to be located in the Nittany Mall.

The hearing began with a presentation from the casino’s winning bidder, Ira Lubert, and his team.

“I see an opportunity for the commonwealth and a local community in need of additional economic engines,” said Lubert of SC Gaming LLC.

Statements of support were offered from Senator Jake Corman and the district manager for Senator Kerry Benninghoff.

Public comment included those in favor of the casino, such as one local hotel owner, who said it will bring new business for hotels and he is prepared to promote the casino.

“This proposed casino will certainly be a major contributor to our recovery as a hospitality industry and as a community,” said John Delozier, managing partner for Nittany Hotel Group.

Those against the casino said it would negatively impact the community’s quality of life.

“A casino will not provide sustenance for the poor, underemployed, and desperate,” said Carl Miller, a Bellefonte resident. “On the contrary a casino entices the poor to risk an already inadequate means of support on an exceedingly slim chance of financial gain.”

Lubert says they will present another, more thorough presentation of the casino’s proposal.

The casino will be discussed at the August 17 College Township Planning Commission meeting.