JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today is the last day to suggest a name for the new Johnstown baseball team coming in 2021.

Johnstown will be the latest city to host an expansion team for the Prospect League.

The team will be operated by Johnstown Family Entertainment and play their home games at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point.

To suggest a name for the team, you can visit their website by clicking here.