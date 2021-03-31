Former State College psychologist charged with rape of child

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has charged a former psychologist from State College with rape and sexual assault of a child.

Richard Lenhart was charged in 2014 for sexually assaulting at least two patients. Shapiro said a victim came forward to provide new information regarding a series of sexual assaults prior to his 2014 arrest. Lenhart is currently serving a prison sentence, but Shapiro said this new information warrants additional charges.

LENHART

Lenhart was also charged in 2014 for submitting fraudulent insurance claims amounting to over $70k. He was sentenced in 2016. A new victim reported to police that Lenhart had raped her on a regular basis from 2006 to 2014 until he was taken into custody.

Lenhart is facing multiple charges, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye.

“A brave survivor came forward to provide new information regarding a series of disturbing sexual assaults by this defendant prior to his 2014 arrest,” Shapiro said. “While the defendant may be currently serving a prison sentence, this new information warrants additional charges. My Office will continue to stand up for all survivors of sexual assault and hold perpetrators accountable.”

The case was investigated with assistance from the State College Police Department. Shapiro’s office said all charges are accusations and Lenhart is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.