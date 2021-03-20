PSU’s Berkey Creamery offering hand-dipped ice cream starting Monday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Beginning on Monday, March 22, Penn State’s Berkey Creamery will be offering hand-dipped ice cream for the first time since the pandemic started over a year ago.

Customers can order scooped ice cream in bowls with a cone on top, at their request. However, the second most requested made-to-order treats, milkshakes, will not be made available at this time.

“We are reintroducing our made-to-order and self-serve options slowly,” Jim Brown, creamery sales and marketing manager said in a press release.

“We have to be cautious about offering products that potentially involve hand-to-hand contact. Like everyone, we are eager to get back to normal operations, but it’s important that we walk before we run.”

Creamery officials say they have implemented practices to ensure the safety of customers and employees. With their recent news of allowing scooped ice cream again, Berkey Creamery management has decided to take extra safety precautions, in addition to those already in place.

“Because the creamery is a food manufacturing plant, cleaning and sanitizing always have been a part of our daily routine,” said Robert Roberts, professor and head of food science in the College of Agricultural Sciences.

“When COVID hit, we reinforced certain cleaning and disinfecting programs on the retail side to ensure everyone’s safety. With ice cream season upon us, we have enhanced safety protocols even more to allow us to serve our customers.”

The store is asking those who come to the Creamery, to follow social distancing and masking guidelines provided by the CDC and PA Department of Health.

Berkey Creamery is open seven days a week from noon until 6 p.m. For more information on curbside pick-up options or general store information, visit their website.