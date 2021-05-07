PSU to offer webinars on tick prevention, Lyme disease

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is ranked number one in the nation for diseases caused by ticks and Lyme disease isn’t the only illness you have to worry about.

Several species of ticks are of concern to both people and animals, and several pathogens are associated with those ticks. As part of Penn State Extension’s efforts to educate and share information, educators will be hosting a webinar series on ticks and tick-borne diseases this month.

The “Tick Webinar Series” is designed to educate the public about tick species and identification, vector-borne diseases, tick ecology, and ways how to keep homes and animals safe.

This comes after a study conducted in Pike County found that Lyme disease was prevalent in 39% of more than 2,000 ticks collected between 2018 and 2019.

“May is National Lyme Disease Awareness Month, a chance for educators to share information on how to prevent Lyme and other tick-borne diseases,” said Erika Machtinger, assistant professor of entomology. “These webinars are designed to help the citizens of the commonwealth reduce their risk of tick bites while enjoying the outdoors.”

The webinars begin at 11 a.m. and last for approximately one hour. More information on the webinars can be found by visiting the Penn State Extension website.