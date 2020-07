UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Board of Trustees have approved a tuition freeze for all students this academic year.

In-state tution will stay just shy of $9,000 a semester.

Out-of-state tuition remains at nearly $17,500.

The University is also reducing student room and board costs for this fall.

Students with a standard dorm room and meal plan will pay about $850 less.