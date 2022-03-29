UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Transportation Services announced new changes to its Spin E-Bike rentals.

Rentals will be available to all riders with no unlock or rental fees for a period of time from the evening into the early morning. The free ride hours will end for the spring semester on Sunday, May 8, according to an announcement from Penn State Transportation.

The free ride hours include:

Saturday night through Sunday morning 11:00 p.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Sunday night through Monday morning 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Tuesday night through Saturday morning 11:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. each night



Standard rental rates apply during all other hours.

Free rides are available for up to 30 minutes. To access bikes during these hours riders must first sign up for a Spin account through the Spin app.