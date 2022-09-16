CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State University will be holding its annual prisoners of war and missing-in-action remembrance ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 16, and will include a rifle salute. The salute will be performed by the American Legion on the Old Main Lawn. Community members are reminded to not be alarmed at the sound of the salute.

The vigil will start at 5 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. The vigil occurs every year on national POW/MIA Recognition Day.

It will also include a performance of taps, guest speakers, a performance from the Penn State Air Force ROTC choral group, and a traditional “missing man table” that will be guarded by ROTC members for 24 hours.