PSU to hold annual Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 17

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State will host its annual Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. on Old Main.

Veterans and those with family members serving in the U.S. military are all invited to attend the free, public vigil, that’s been held for more than 35 years.

The service will begin with a 21-gun salute by members of the American Legion and a performance of taps.

“The POW’s and MIA’s, not just from Penn State but the entire country, they deserve to be recognized and honored every year because there are families that still do not have a conclusion to their story that is their loved ones. They were never given that opportunity for closure and it’s our duty to continue to honor all those families out there that are still looking for closure from years of pain and question,” said Cadet Luke Juriga.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the Freeman Auditorium inside the Hub-Robeson building.

