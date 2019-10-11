1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATE: Police activity on Kettle Street, Blair County Johnstown school on lockdown as Police handle situation in town

PSU students hold inaugural Pride Parade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Penn State Altoona are holding the first ever Pride Parade in Blair County.

The parade will be held Friday night in honor of National Coming Out Day.

This is only the second year that the Pride Alliance Club has existed at the Penn State Altoona’s campus.

Students said they were nervous about negativity taking over what should be a day of love and acceptance. However, to their surprise, 43 organizations have signed up to march with them in the parade.

“I honestly never thought I would be a part of history, in general. I just thought I’d just wing my way through life, and now, just to make a huge impact like this is just outstanding,” Sophomore Ben Feathers said.

There will be a ceremony following the parade in Rossman Park along 11th Avenue.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss