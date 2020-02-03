PSU Student injured after falling off back of public bus

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WATJ) — A Penn State student was seriously injured after falling off of a moving Centre Area Transportation Authority(CATA) bus in downtown State College, a university spokesperson said on Monday.

The 22-year-old Philadelphia man reportedly jumped on the back of the bus along Beaver Avenue and rode for an unspecified distance before falling off, spokesperson Lisa Powers said.

He was flown by medical helicopter for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries, she said.

WTAJ reached out to CATA for comment, but there’s been no response as of the time of this writing.