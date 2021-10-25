PSU seeking volunteers for Military Appreciation Tailgate Saturday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Penn State University (PSU) is looking for volunteers to help with the traditional Military Appreciation Tailgate scheduled this Saturday.

The long-standing tradition takes place at the Bryce Jordan Center to honor military members and their families. Volunteers will be responsible for handing out game tickets, transporting food and drinks as well as working as runners, greeters and foot traffic directors.

Volunteers will need to arrive six hours prior to the game to two hours after kick-off.

All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face masks indoors on campus.

“Our vision is that Penn State will be widely recognized and emulated as the example of what higher education can do to support and address the needs of our nation’s armed forces, veterans and their families,” PSU wrote on their website.

More information regarding PSU’s military appreciation can be found online.