PSU reports first case of Coronavirus on campus

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon using PSUAlert to say that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 on the University Park campus.

Officials state that the Pennsylvania Department of Health was alerted and they are following all protocols that have been put in place during this pandemic.

As of noon on Tuesday, the PA Department of Health has reported 7 cases in Centre County. There is also one in Cambria, Clearfield, and Somerset Counties

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The first case of COVID-19 on Penn State’s University Park campus was confirmed today and a PSUAlert was disseminated to the University community as required by the Clery Act and per Department of Education guidelines around community notification of a first case on campus.

University Health Services and Environmental Health and Safety have protocols in place for identifying, testing and isolating potential cases in accordance with established health and safety practices. It is important to note that the great majority of the University Park campus community is working and learning remotely. The well-being of our community is our first priority.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has protocols for testing, announcing and advising cases – including contact tracing – along with individuals’ healthcare professionals. It is up to public health authorities to determine what information is shared publicly in the interest of public health and in accordance with relevant privacy requirements.

Of course, we wish all members of the community a full recovery should they test positive for COVID-19.

Penn State has implemented many changes based on the pandemic facing our world and community, and in accordance with state and federal governmental and public health directives. Positive cases further underscore the importance of the steps the University has instituted including: self-quarantine guidelines, remote learning and telecommuting, cancellation of events and other social distancing strategies.

The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance, and we implore all to follow the latest prevention guidelines that have been published widely. According to the CDC, anyone who feels sick should seek medical advice by first calling ahead to your doctor or an emergency room. Medical professionals are in the best position to recommend whether further action is needed.

Students: University Health Services will only see patients with a scheduled appointment and will not be accepting walk-ins. Students experiencing upper respiratory infection or flu-like illness, will need to call the UHS Advice Nurse line at 814-863-4463 prior to having an appointment scheduled. Students at Commonwealth Campuses should contact their on-campus health services office.

Faculty/staff: Call your primary care provider.

For the latest updates and information about Penn State’s response to the ongoing coronavirus situation, visit psu.edu/virusinfo.