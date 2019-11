UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — University Police are looking for what they call a ‘suspicious’ person that was seen on camera in Old Main.

Sometime between 2:19 a.m. and 2:35 a.m. on Friday, November 8, the person pictured got into Old Main in an unknown way.

They ask if anyone can identify him or if you have information to call University Police at 814-863-1111.