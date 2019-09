University Park, Pa- A Penn State Police Officer is now on leave after reports that the officer’s gun was unintentionally fired.

PSU Police says no one was injured in the incident, but that a nearby residence was damaged by the gunshot. The University says the officer was off-duty when this happened on Saturday around 7:00 p.m. in Patton Township, Centre County.

Patton Township Police are investigating the incident and would not comment further as the investigation is ongoing.