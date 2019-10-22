Death of 17-year-old at house occupied by PSU fraternity ruled accidental

UPDATE: The Centre County Coroner’s Office has issued a ruling in the death last month of a teenager, found unconscious at a house in State College.

According to a press release from Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal, the death of Jack Schoenig from Erie was accidental.

The coroner’s office also says Schoenig died of chemical asphyxia due to nitrous oxide.

His death on October 19th led to the temporary suspension of a fraternity.

Schoenig was pronounced dead at an off-campus house, allegedly occupied by members of Chi Phi.

October 22, 2019:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — (WTAJ) — Penn State University has placed a fraternity on suspension after the off-campus death of 17-year-old John Schoenig who was visiting the area from out of town.

Officials report the Alpha Delta Chapter of Chi Phi fraternity was placed on interim suspension after the events of the weekend where medical help was called for an unresponsive person on West College Avenue, which is not the fraternity’s official house. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene on Saturday, October 19.

The fraternity will lose all privileges as a recognized student organization pending the outcome of the investigations. The organization may not participate, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, or participate in University-wide events as an organization.

The University is providing support to students at Penn State who may be affected. Anyone with information about this case should contact the State College Police at 814-234-7150.