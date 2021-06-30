PSU faculty, staff asked to complete survey on COVID-19 vaccination status

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State faculty and staff are being asked to complete a short anonymous survey on their COVID-19 vaccination status before the fall semester starts.

Penn State’s plans for the fall semester will depend on how many University students, faculty and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19. Results from the anonymous surveys will determine what mitigation strategies, if any, are needed for on-campus activities to resume in August.

University employees will receive an email sent to their Penn State email address, Wednesday June 30 with a URL directing to the survey. Even if vaccination status has already been submitted, staff members are still asked to complete the survey.

Penn State University students will receive a similar survey in the upcoming weeks.