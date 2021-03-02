PSU faces another lawsuit from former football trainer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former athletic trainer from Penn State football accused the university of breaking a promise to renew his six-figure contract in a federal lawsuit filed Monday.

Tim Bream said in the lawsuit that former Senior Associate Athletic Director Charmelle Green promised in May 2017 that they would renew his contract, but they never did.

Bream was demoted in February 2018 from his role as assistant athletic director, which also came with a salary cut of nearly $54,000 a year.

Bream is seeking unspecified damages and to have his contract reinstated. It’s not the first time he has filed a lawsuit against the university.

He claimed in a 2019 lawsuit that the university pushed him out because of his role a live-in adviser at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity when a heavily intoxicated Timothy Piazza died from injuries after falling down a flight of stairs. An event that led to national attention against hazing in fraternities.

As of this writing, neither PSU or Bream’s attorneys have offered a comment on the lawsuit.