PSU English teacher moves on in “Jeopardy” Professors Tournament

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State University English professor, Hester Blum, has advanced to the next round in the first-ever “Jeopardy” Professors Tournament.

Blum did not win her quarterfinal match on Dec. 6, but she still earned enough to receive a wildcard berth. The semifinal matches started on Monday, Dec. 13, and Blum will be featured in the Tuesday, Dec. 14 episode at 7 p.m.

If Blum wins her match, she will then compete against the other two semifinal winners in a two-night finally that begins Thursday, Dec. 16.

