PSU Engineering ceremony unveils two new West Campus buildings

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A groundbreaking ceremony was held July 16 at 4 p.m. to unveil two new West Campus buildings, West 1 and West 2.

Construction for West 1 was approved in May by the Board of Trustees. The building will be 290,000-gross-square-foot and will present teaching labs for aerospace engineering, architectural engineering and environmental engineering. There will also be offices for student support which includes the Center for Engineering Outreach and Inclusion, the Center for Global Engineering Engagement and the Engineering Advising Center.

Construction for West 2 was approved by the Board of Trustees in the fall of 2020. The 105,000-gross-square-foot building will have “cornerstone to capstone maker space”, teaching labs for the School of Engineering Design, Technology, and Professional Programs and a modular high-bay research and instructional facility.

The speakers at the ceremony were Penn State President Eric J. Barron; Matt Schuyler, chair of the Penn State Board of Trustees; and Justin Schwartz, the Harold and Inge Marcus Dean in the College of Engineering.

“West Campus is emerging as a true hub for engineering activity at Penn State, and these new spaces along with future proposed initiatives that are part of the college`s master facilities plan promise to further enhance our potential for societal impact for decades to come”, said Schwartz.

Both buildings will also include general-purpose classrooms and academic unit offices.

Construction for West 1 expects to be done by fall of 2023 and West 2 expects to be completed by fall of 2022