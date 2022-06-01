CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer (CvC) of Penn State is holding their “Tee Off on Cancer” event on June 2 and 3.

Hosted by Penn State Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Micah Shrewsberry, the CvC golf tournament along with other events raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

Following a Thursday evening reception, The 25 Anniversary CvC Golf Tournament will take place on Friday at the Penn State Golf Courses.

While registration is closed to participate in the tournament, tickets are still available for the CvC Post-Golf Reception Friday evening during the State College Spikes opening night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the game will begin at 6:35 p.m.

Donations can also be made online. Proceeds will go back to the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission.

An online auction is also happening where people can bid on a variety of items including event tickets and gift cards. Participants can bid until June 2 at 8:30 p.m.

The Coaches vs Cancer of Penn State has been ongoing since 1995 and has events throughout the year annually, including their CvC Basketball game and 5K walk/run. Additional information can be found on their website.