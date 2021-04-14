PSU Board of Trustees approve plan to increase room and board for 2021-22 school year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Board of Trustees approved a proposal to increase the room and board for students next school year.

Under the approval, the cost of a standard double room and common meal plan will increase by $203 per semester.

Individually, the cost of the double room increased over $136, while the cost of the meal went up by $73.

In total, semester room and board cost will be $6,079 per semester during the 2021-2022 school year.

John Papazoglou, associate vice president for Auxiliary and Business Services, says the “modest” rate increase is needed to help meet rising costs in operations and facilities maintenance.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Housing and Food Services has really done a great job providing care and comfort to students across the commonwealth during a very uncertain time,” Papazoglou said.

“I’m very proud of the work of our team, and we are looking forward to continuing to serve our students this coming fall.”

For more specifics on the room and board increase, visit Penn State’s website.