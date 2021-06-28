PSU awarded funds for new specialty brewing program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State University has been awarded $72,049 in state funds to create a special brewing program, state Rep. Scott Conklin announced.

Conklin(D-Centre) said the Pennsylvania Specialty Crop Block Grant program, part of the historic PA Farm Bill, would help grow support for the state’s strong brewing industry.

“These block grants are used to help support and assist with the growth of high-priority crops, including those vital for craft beer production, such as hops, barley, rye and wheat,” Conklin said. “While we have a strong craft brew industry here in Pennsylvania, these funds will help our state to continue to strengthen the industry and provide additional opportunities in the agriculture field.”

The Specialty Crop Block Grant program was created to enhance the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant program by establishing a state program for crops that are either not currently eligible for federal support, or that are designated as high-priority specialty crops.

Projects funded by the grants are aimed toward enhancing the crops’ sustainability and competitiveness.