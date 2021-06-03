PSU Athletics, Populous team up on Beaver Stadium concept study

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Athletics has announced a partnership with Populous, with plans to work on the next steps to determine the future of Beaver Stadium.

In a release, the university says the study will review and evaluate the current and upcoming major maintenance projects, as well as investigate renovation options to “improve fan comfort and provide a greater variety of amenities to support the evolving needs of the student-athletes, fans and campus community.”

“We are excited to work with Populous, led by Penn State letterman Scott Radecic and alum Jeff Funovits, on this important project in our Facilities Master Plan,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour.

“Our team is looking forward to the feedback from our user groups in order to create the road-map for the necessary and desired renovations as well as to maximize the value that Beaver Stadium brings to our campus and community.”

Populous will be conducting studies with stakeholders from the campus and community, with hopes to have recommendations that address Beaver Stadium’s near and long-term maintenance needs, improve fan and student-athlete experiences, and finding ways to make their operation more efficient.

PSU Athletics last collaborated with Populous in 2016, to develop and produce a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan.

The study is expected to last through the summer of 2021.