PSU Altoona students de-stress by hugging a hound (or two)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Penn State Altoona can unwind after a “ruff” day, thanks to some furry friends.

Hugs for Hounds is an annual event the school holds during time of transition for its students.

Certified therapy dogs, as well as those of staff and students, spend a few hours on campus getting some belly rubs, and making some new friends.

“Students want that more. They want more of this event and they want more dogs, more variety of dogs, so we really try to have little dogs big dogs, dogs that are cute, some that are only cute to a mother’s eye so yeah they really love this event,” Jessica Mock, Mental Health Outreach Coordinator, said.

The next Hugs for Hounds will be in October at the Laurel Pavilion on campus.