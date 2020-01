ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Altoona community didn’t let a change of locations stop their 8th Annual Winter Plunge.

Due to conditions at Canoe Creek State Park the event was moved to the Slep Student Center.

More than 50 people registered to take part in a frozen tee shirt contest and even some Zumba to warm up.

The event raised money for the food pantry at the school. Top fundraising students and community members were awarded plunger trophies.

Overall the event raised over $7,000.