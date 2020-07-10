PSP wants your help to win a national contest

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police is asking for your help to win the title of Best Looking Cruiser in America for the annual competition held by the American Association of State Troopers.

The contest is being held in all 50 states and the winner will receive the cover and January month spot in the American Association of State Troopers 2021 wall calendar.

Only 12 state cruisers can get a place on the calendar, and the PA State Troopers are hoping with their new gray cruiser look that just rolled out in the past year, they will win first place.

“Traditionally, we had the white cars with [the] same graphics package,” said Trooper Dunsmoore of Troop G, “it was later determined that overwhelmingly not only the citizens of the commonwealth but the state troopers preferred the graphics packaging that was on the white vehicles. So in the last year we started adding the original graphic packaging to the gray vehicles.”

Voting is open and lasts through Thursday, July 30. You can go to the American Association of State Troopers’ website on Survey Monkey to help our state troopers win their place on the calendar.