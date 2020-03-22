PSP Trooper in Somerset County severely injured, flown to hospital following chase

UPPER TURKEYFOOT, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania State Trooper and a suspect were flown to the hospital following a foot chase in Somerset County Saturday evening, according to a release from state police.

Troopers were called to the 1800 block of Casselman Road in Upper Turkeyfoot Township involving a suspect, Christopher Fisher. Police say a foot pursuit broke out between Fisher and the State Trooper, when both suffered their injuries.

It is unclear what caused their injuries. Per the release, the Trooper sustained severe injury, while Fisher suffered “non-life threatening” injuries. Both were flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Several charges were filed against Fisher, who faces aggravated assault, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, among other charges.

