PSP to participate in 6 State Trooper Project, encouraging drivers to follow “move over” laws

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is one of six states that will be participating in the “6 State Trooper Project” beginning Sunday, July 19.

The project is focusing on states with “move over” laws that requires drivers to change lanes, or slow down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles.

In a release, State Police say in 2017, 47 law enforcement officers were killed in traffic related incidents. They also add that 680 law enforcement officers have been killed from 2007-2019 from traffic related incidents.

The project will end on July 25, but State Police wants to remind drivers they enforce these laws year round. State Police say anyone who do not follow these requirements will receive a ticket.

First time offenders could face up to a fine of $250, and a maximum fine of $10,000 if death is caused by the violation of the law.

For more information, you can visit the PSP website.