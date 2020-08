WOODBURY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Bedford are searching for an individual responsible for stealing over 2 grand in unemployment benefits from a Woodbury resident.

According to the reports, the suspect stole a total of $2,091.65 in unemployment checks from a 23-year-old female in the area between the months of May and June of this year.

Anyone with more information is asked to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.