PSP searching for road rage suspect

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Hollidaysburg are searching for a man involved in a road rage related incident that happened last night.

According to police, the assault took place on March 11, around 5 p.m. on the off ramp of Exit 33, from I-99 north to 17th Street in Logan Township. The suspect got out of his car and struck another driver multiple times.

Police say they are searching for a white male driving a white car.

They ask anyone who may have seen the incident to call Trooper Erik Dividock at (814) 696-6100.

