PSP searches for stolen rifles

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Somerset are searching for six different rifles that were reportedly stolen from a home on the 100 block of E Arlington Drive.
The incident happened on March 26 when the victim reported that someone entered his trailer and stole six of his hunting rifles.
Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.
STOLEN:
- Ballard (Rifle) Model of Marlin Stainless Steel – $200
- Ballard (Rifle) Model of Marlin Model 22 – $200
- Ballard (Rifle) Model of Marlin Model SF – $200
- Ballard (Rifle) Model of Marlin Model A – $200
- Fieldmaster MFG By Remington Arms 776 Pump – $200
- Traps Best Traditions PA .50 Cal. – $200