PSP search for attempted armed robbery suspect in Huntingdon Co.

WARRIORS MARK, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police from Huntingdon are searching for more information about the identity of an attempted armed robbery suspect.

Troopers say the masked man showed up at Skymart convenience store on Centre Line Road in Warriors Mark at around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. He then pulled a knife at the cashier and attempted to get money from the register before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Police report that the man is between 5’5″ and 5’8″

Anyone with any infromation is asked to call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.