PSP: One killed in overnight Shade Township house fire, home deemed total loss

SHADE TOWNSHIP, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Somerset say they are investigating the cause of a house fire that killed one person in Somerset County on Saturday night.

Authorities say crews were dispatched to a home on the 1100 block of Old Forbes Road in Shade Township, Somerset County around 10:30 pm.

State Police say the Fire Marshall deemed the home a total loss, and the identity of the person who died in the fire has not been released.

Crews from Hooversville, Stoystown, Friedens, Central City and Shanksville Fire Departments were on the scene to assist, along with Boswell and Conemaugh Township EMS.

We will bring you more information on the fire as it becomes available.