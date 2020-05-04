PSP looks for information on home burglary in Jefferson County

WASHINGTON TWP, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of DuBois are looking for any information on a burglary that happened between December 30, 2019, and May 1, 2020.

The Washington Township residence was reportedly accessed by an unlocked basement window sometime between the dates above.

A Husqvarna riding lawnmower, a chest freezer, and a stackable washer and dryer were taken from the property undetected.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.

STOLEN:
Husqvarna riding lawnmower – $2,700
White Chest Freezer – $200
White Washer – $50
White Dryer – $50

