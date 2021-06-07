PSP looking for person responsible for destroying Lincoln Caverns formation

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police and staff members at Lincoln Caverns are looking for the person who is responsible for destroying a formation in the cave over the weekend.

It’s reported one of the columns in Whisper Rocks was broken by a visitor Sunday, June 6, in the afternoon.

Officials said they want to make the public aware that an act such as this is punishable by law.

Formations are irreplaceable, and every guest is educated about cave conservation before each tour, officials said. The entrance is marked with signs as a reminder.

An award is being offered to anyone with information. You can call Lincoln Caverns at 814-643-0268 or by messaging them on Facebook.