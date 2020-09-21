PSP liquor control enforcement issues five notices of violation over weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 762 licensed liquor establishments from Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 20 to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued five notices of violation and 16 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements.

As mandated by the liquor code, a notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation and is intended to notify licensed liquor establishments of the nature of violation(s) discovered.

The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE). Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation will not be released at this time.

Each BLCE district office posts a monthly public information release that includes details on citations issued by that office.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.

Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal.