PSP investigating multiple reports of human feces in Bedford Co. post office parking lot

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Bedford are searching for a suspect(s) that reportedly keep defecating in the parking lot of a post office.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the reports of an unknown individual, or multiple people, that have been defecating in the parking lot of the Buffalo Mills Post Office. The report states that it’s been happening since around June 22 and most recently on Aug. 28.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.