PSP investigating 1987 unsolved homicide in Ridgway

Paul Michael “Mickey” Buck was shot and killed in 1987. (courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police)

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for more information regarding the 34-year-old unsolved homicide case.

Paul Michael “Mickey” Buck, of Ridgway, was working an evening shift when he was shot to death in the parking lot of Motion Control Industries at East Gillis Avenue Aug. 20, 1987.

No one has ever been charged for this crime, according to a press release from state police.

Police are hoping that someone may have information that can solve the crime and bring closure to Buck’s surviving family members.

Anyone with information can contact state police directly by calling 814-776-6136 or anonymously by calling Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4-PA-TIPS.